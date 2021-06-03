WC Transport Dept to meet taxi leaders following violence in Nyanga

On Wednesday, seven vehicles were torched, two belonging to the City of Cape Town, along with five private vehicles. Two Golden Arrow buses were also stoned. Protest action started last week following an operation where a number of taxis were impounded.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department is set to meet with taxi leaders on Thursday following days of unrest in Nyanga.

Golden Arrow said that 75 of its buses have been stoned since Friday and had moved to safeguard their buses operating on Borcherd's Quarry Road.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith was with officers on Wednesday during an operation to stabilise the area.

He has asked the city to intensify operations.

"I've called on the MEC for Transport to invoke the maximum extent of the regulatory powers in relation to the conduct of some of the public transport operators."

At the same time MEC Daylin Mitchell, who highlighted his concern last week when protest action broke out, said that he would meet with Santaco on Thursday.

"I call on those involved to refrain from violent criminal acts. I've called an urgent meeting with the leaders of the South African National Taxi Council and will decide on my interventions thereafter."

