WC school admissions process for 2022 not over yet, says dept

The Western Cape Education Department on Thursday said that the 2022 school admissions process had not yet been concluded and is urging parents to be patient and calm.

Each year, there's a clamour for space in schools in the province.

MEC Debbie Schäfer explained: “Over 20,000 places at school will be made available and we appeal to parents to understand that this is not yet over.”

At the start of the academic year, 23,000 children still hadn't been placed.

This number has been significantly cut.

