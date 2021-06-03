WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa & Mabuza brief the media after budget vote

The Presidency’s budget vote for 2021/22 underscored national priorities and the key programmes for the Presidency as the apex of government.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza are briefing the media on Thursday following their presentation of the Presidency's budget vote in Parliament.

The Presidency is the centre of coordination, oversight and supervision across all spheres of government. It offers support to the president and deputy president in executing their responsibilities to defend, respect and uphold the Constitution and implement government’s Programme of Action.

Members of Parliament got the opportunity to debate the budget vote after the president tabled it and he followed that debate up with a reply earlier to Thursday.

