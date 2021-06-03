Those who know me, know that I'm not racist - Eskom's De Ruyter

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was responding to allegations levelled against him by former Eskom chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano who accused him of racism and of not complying with procurement and recruitment policies.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said that those who knew him would agree that was is not racist and that the allegations against him were baseless.

"This has been corroborated by the board, it has been supported by my executive committee, which is I think is certainly the most diverse team I've worked with during my 30-year career," De Ruyter said in an interview on 702's Midday Report on Thursday.

The Eskom board released a statement on Wednesday detailing the findings of a report by Advocate Ishmael Semenya, which described some of the allegations as “wild,” “bizarre” and “baseless”.

Tshitangano, who has since been fired for poor performance, reported the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others.

De Ruyter said that he'd made a number of appointments to his exco to fill vacancies and not one of those was a white person.

"To leap to the conclusion that holding someone accountable for performance now equates to a systematic purge of black executives is just not substantiated by the fact."

