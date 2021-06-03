The City Drive-In lets you enjoy movies on Sandton City rooftop

Patrons will be able to put their feet on their dashboards and enjoy blockbusters on the big screen every Thursday to Sunday until 31 July 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Sandton City and Ster-Kinekor have partnered up to take us back in time with The City Drive-In.

On Friday, a new entertainment offering will be launched, offering patrons the comfort of staying in with the thrill of going out.

The City Drive-In is a timeous tribute to the nostalgic film-viewing format, which peaked in global popularity between the 1940s and 1960s.

Patrons will be able to put their feet on their dashboards and enjoy blockbusters on the big screen every Thursday to Sunday until 31 July 2021.

Families, friends can access the rooftop parking, off Sandton Drive, and enjoy the big-screen entertainment safely.

“Sandton City is thrilled to be the owner of The City Drive-In and to present this monumental addition to the public,” said Preston Gaddy, general manager of Sandton City.

“The City Drive-In is a great differentiator for the property and offers customers the opportunity to engage in a shared entertainment experience, from the safety and comfort of a controlled, socially distant space.”

There is a promise of something for everyone, and The City Drive-In will screen a selection of films, from modern classics to new releases, and everything in between. With the support of Ster-Kinekor, movie fans can look forward to the likes of Frozen, _Bohemian Rhapsody _and The Greatest Showman.

The City Drive-in will open to the public with the release of Godzilla vs Kong.

Sandton City is said to be exploring opportunities to screen local film content at The City Drive-In, as a way to support independent filmmakers, producers and distributors, with the pandemic having presented limited screening opportunities.

