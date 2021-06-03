CT Small business owners worried about futures as power cuts hit operations

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said small businesses in the tourism industry were some of the sectors that suffer the most.

CAPE TOWN - Load shedding has had a devastating effect on small businesses.

Eskom implemented stage two load shedding earlier this week and has affected small businesses, preventing them from operating and ultimately affecting their day-to-day running.

Aneesah Seale, who owns a coffee shop in Bonteheuwel, said that she was worried about the future of her business.

“And not forgetting the damage to my electrical appliances. This has been a huge challenge for me, and my business hasn't been the same since lockdown has started. With load shedding as well, it's crippling my business,” Seale said.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said that small businesses in the tourism industry were some of the sectors that suffered the most.

“It's almost like a double whammy, to the industry. The president on Sunday announced curfews, which means fewer operating hours, and now you have load shedding, which is reducing those operating hours even further. And with two sets of load shedding that happens in a day, you're almost looking at maybe 60% of operating hours being lost,” Duminy said.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed.

"Above all else, business needs certainty and uncertain power supply is not what we need if we want to grow, or actually start progressing. Modern societies are intimately dependent on regular supply of accessible, high-quality energy. These constant power outages scare off potential investors and job creators," said chamber of commerce president Jacques Moolman.

