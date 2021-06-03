SIU set to spend R386m probing graft cases valued at R14bn, MPs told

SIU head Andy Mothibi said that investigators were close to wrapping up investigations into personal protective equipment corruption and these should be completed by August.

CAPE TOWN - Fighting corruption is a costly exercise.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) expects to spend R386 million to investigate graft cases valued at over R14 billion.

SIU head Andy Mothibi briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

He gave MPs an update on probes into COVID-19 corruption investigations. MPs heard how the SIU was on course to recover some R614 million as its various probes continued.

The contracts that the unit was investigating amounted to 11% or R14.3 billion of the total R126 billion COVID-19 relief expenditure. But to return the money to where it belongs, the SIU itself has to spend hundreds of millions on its investigations and other services.

“The current estimated costs of SIU investigations to the end of August, which includes the current investigations and those yet to commence, is estimated at about R182 million. This figure excludes an estimate of about R85 million additional for short-term contracts," Mothibi said.

