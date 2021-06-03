Senior DA member, 2 others, to appear in court on murder charges

The charge relates to the murder of Stellenbosch Deputy Mayor Cameron Mcako who was shot and killed in November 2019 at his tavern in Kayamandi.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects, including a senior Democratic Alliance (DA) member, will on Thursday make their first court appearance on a murder charge.

The charge relates to the murder of Stellenbosch Deputy Mayor Cameron Mcako.

Mcako was shot and killed in November 2019 at his tavern in Kayamandi. Police arrested the trio on Tuesday and the current deputy mayor of Stellenbosch was one of the accused.

“Relentless in the pursuit, Stellenbosch detectives completed investigation into the murder of Cameron Mcako, aged 56, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects in what is believed to be politically motivated. Mcako was shot and wounded at his Kayamandi tavern on November 1, 2019,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

