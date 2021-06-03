SAHRC launches its own probe into racism allegations at Cornwall College

There was a protest at the school earlier this week after allegations of racism and a lack of transformation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng has on Thursday launched its own investigation into allegations of racism at the Cornwall College in Centurion.

There was a protest at the school earlier this week after allegations of racism and a lack of transformation.

Management at the college has since apologised for taking too long to transform.

The school is also accused of ignoring complaints from parents and learners.

SAHRC manager in Gauteng Buang Jones and his entourage met the management of the school earlier on Thursday in a fact-finding mission.

Jones explained what was discussed: “We indicated to the school that we will be investigating this matter and we would like to interview the learners, the parents, institution personnel and the board.”

He described the meeting as fruitful: “They were very cooperative; they expressed their appreciation for a meeting.”

On Monday, parents and pupils held a peaceful demonstration at the college with some learners saying they were told how their natural hair was unpresentable and not fitting Cornwall style.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.