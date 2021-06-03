SAHRC: Helen Joseph Hospital doesn't meet cleanliness standards at the moment

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) visited the hospital on Wednesday to determine the extent of the problem, with patients and communities bearing the brunt of the water crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it was not satisfied with the standards of cleanliness at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park.

The hospital and surrounding communities have been facing a water crisis after a power failure at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

The water cut has affected several municipalities, including Mogale City, Merafong, and the West Rand. As a result, tankers were supplying water at various hospitals, but it’s simply not enough.

The commission visited the hospital on Wednesday to determine the extent of the problem, with patients and communities bearing the brunt of the crisis.

The South African Human Rights Commission said that the water shortages at the Helen Joseph Hospital were a threat to life and human dignity.

The facility is currently under severe pressure as it's also accommodating patients from the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

With toilets piling up with sewage, patients have been turned away and the lack of communication by management, provincial manager Buang Jones said the situation was dire.

“The hospital does not meet the basic standard of cleanliness, at the moment. Some patients had to be turned away. The cleaning system smelled, there's also a high possibility of rodents, and if they're not making arrangements, this is going to be a breeding ground for bacteria."

Meanwhile, Joburg Water vowed to restore full supply within the next five to seven days.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.