SADC facilitation team hits out at Lesotho politicians over reform delays

JOHANNESBURG - The SADC facilitation team for Lesotho said that its patience was wearing thin with politicians who were more concerned about power and not reform processes or the interests of the people.

The team has penned a scathing letter from its leader, retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, to the country’s Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

In it, Moseneke said that if no progress was made by August when heads of state and government met, he would recommend that the regional body should deal with those delaying the process.

The Lesotho reforms process has been going for six years and through three governments.

The 2018 SADC summit resolved not to entertain any further delays in its implementation.

But a letter seen by Eyewitness News said that the SADC team watched when government sabotaged it by not challenging a court process that nullified a crucial immunity resolution.

That resolution convinced exiled opposition leaders to return home to conclude the reforms.

Moseneke said that with elections next year and the governing party splitting, there was a real danger that politicians would again abandon the process to campaign.

He said that when it suited them, MPs passed laws but they did not give the reforms the same vigour.

Moseneke said that Lesotho’s delays were squandering enormous SADC, EU and UN resources when there were more compelling conflicts in Mozambique and the DRC.

He said that he would ask the SADC summit to activate its resolution that called upon member states to take necessary measures against those with intentions to delay, or threaten to derail the processes.

