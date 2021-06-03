SA Medical Association wants tougher COVID-19 lockdown as third wave looms

The South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee said that so-called COVID-19-fatigue was especially prevalent among young people who were not always adhering to protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing. She said that they wanted stricter weekend curfews.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has warned that people may still be suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, despite a resurgence across the country.

The body wanted tougher regulations than the lockdown level 2 restrictions introduced this week.

Sama said that it was already a bit difficult to get a bed for a COVID-19 patient in Gauteng, the North West, the Northern Cape and the Free State.

The South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee said that so-called COVID-19-fatigue was especially prevalent among young people who were not always adhering to protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing. She said that they wanted stricter weekend curfews.

“If you look at the curfew during the week, we are very happy about it. The problem, however, is people tend to party and tend to come together over weekends,” Coetzee said.

Under the adjusted regulations restaurants and bars must close by 10pm, with the curfew starting at 11pm and ending at 4am.

Sama was also concerned about the slow roll-out of vaccines that it said may have had an impact on the severity of the third wave.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.