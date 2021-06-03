Probe into crocodile escapes at Bonnievale farm nearly complete - dept

Authorities have so far recaptured 83 crocodiles - 51 were euthanised and 32 were captured alive.

CAPE TOWN - There are still two crocodiles at large who managed to escape from a breeding farm in Bonnievale.

The young Nile crocodiles, which range from 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres, escaped through a perimeter fence in March and then made their way to the Breede River.

“Two crocodiles have been spotted but not yet been retrieved. CapeNature, along with some landowners in the area, continue to do weekly river patrols at night on the Breeder River in efforts to recapture the last two crocodiles that we are aware of,” Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said.

Styan said no other sightings had been reported recently. He added that the department was also in the final stages of completing an investigation into what went wrong.

“The crocodile facility was comprehensively inspected by CapeNature following the escape and repair work to the enclosure was completed,” Styan said.

