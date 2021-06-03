Numsa says it remains committed to resolving wage dispute with Eskom

The NUM, Solidarity and Numsa representatives have not been able to reach an agreement on salary increases with Eskom at the Central Bargaining Forum.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa said that it remained committed to resolving their wage dispute with Eskom and was waiting for the utility to lodge a dispute after the unions rejected the latest 1.5% salary offer.

The NUM, Solidarity and Numsa representatives have not been able to reach an agreement on salary increases with Eskom at the Central Bargaining Forum.

The unions are demanding between 9.5% and 12%.

"Eskom recently gave Seriti and South32 a whopping 49% increase, and has agreed to paying R4 billion more for 13 million tons of coal over four years. In 2020, Eskom spent R71 billion on coal as part of its generation costs and spent R28 billion on RAIPPs," said Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.