NICD says it is seeing sustained rise in COVID-19 cases in SA

On Wednesday, 5,782 new cases were reported. There's also been an increase in the daily death toll, with 110 fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that it continued to observe a sustained increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

On Wednesday, 5,782 new cases were reported.

These take our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,675,000.

The institute's acting director Adrian Puren: "The percentage testing positive each day, that is the number of positive results out of a total daily test, has also been steadily increasing. This has reached 12.7% nationally."

There's also been an increase in the daily death toll, with 110 fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

The overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country now stood at 56,711.

On the recovery front, 1,565,000 people have recuperated so far, which translates to a rate of 93.5%.

Four provinces have already entered a third wave of COVID-19 infections - they are the Northern Cape, the Free State, the North West and most recently, Gauteng.

The institute acknowledged that as the pandemic continued into its second year, it was easy to become tired of the restrictions on our lives and social interactions but it said that it wass vital that the public remained vigilant at this time.

While South Africa's vaccine rollout was picking up pace, with over 1 million people having now received at least one dose of a jab, the country still had a long way to reach its target of 40 million inoculations.

