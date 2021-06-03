NC man (19) hit with 20-year jail term for raping half-sister (7)

He was sentenced in the Carnarvon Regional Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Another man's been slapped with a hefty punishment for raping a child.

A 19-year-old youth has been handed a 20-year prison sentence for raping his seven-year-old half-sister in the the Northern Cape.

He was sentenced in the Carnarvon Regional Court on Wednesday.

Last February, the teenager went to the child's house in Vosburg and offered her money to accompany him to a local tavern.

But instead, the 19-year-old took her to an abandoned building where he sexually assaulted her.

The little girl eventually told her older sister that she'd been raped.

The teenager's name will now be added to the national sexual offenders' register.

In another rape case, a Dunoon man's serving a life term for raping his step-daughter repeatedly over several months in 2019. She was 10-years-old at the time.

