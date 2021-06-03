Naptosa welcomes dept's move to scrap matric mid-year exams, Cosas rejects it

The Basic Education Department confirmed that it would be scrapping the grade 12 June exams to allow more time to cover the curriculum.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department's decision to cancel the mid-year exams for matric pupils has left some organisation's in the sector divided.

The department confirmed that it would be scrapping the grade 12 June exams to allow more time to cover the curriculum.

Naptosa's Basil Manuel welcomed the move, saying that pupils must remain in class for as long as possible to catch up with the syllabus.

"Together with the grade 11s they attended school in rotation, so they do have a serious backlog. It's a good decision. It is more important that we have them cover all the work than it is to write the mid-year exam."

However, Cosas has rejected the decision and has accused the department of being inconsistent.

The organisation's Douglas Ngobeni: "We have already lost enough time. June exams are a way of testing if learners do understand the curriculum. If you say the department supports what it is doing because if they speak of covering up, that is supposed to have been in the calendar, starting in January."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.