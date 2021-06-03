Mother of newborn twins nabbed for trying to sell them to feed drug addiction

The woman and two other suspects have been arrested for trafficking in persons in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a newly born set of twins has allegedly attempted to sell her children to support a drug habit.

Officials nabbed the trio during a joint operation earlier on Thursday.

Officials received information about a possible human trafficking case in Uitenhage on Wednesday where a mother of five-day-old twin girls was reported to be looking for a buyer for her children.

The tip-off was followed up but by then, the mother had apparently already given the babies to the prospective buyer.

The officers were led to a house in Uitenhage where the infants were rescued and the alleged prospective buyer along with the babies' mother and another person were arrested.

The children were admitted to the hospital for medical attention because they were dehydrated and severely malnourished and will be taken to a place of safety after they are discharged.

It's alleged the person who bought the babies was expected to pay R50 per day to the mother in order to satisfy her drug addiction. It's also believed the alleged buyer was going to apply for a children’s grant and give a portion to the mother on a monthly basis.

