Mkhize 'cooperating fully' over Digital Vibes scandal, says Ramaphosa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was investigating allegations involving two of Mkhize’s close associates and a R150 million, irregular contract between the company and the Department of Health.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had talked to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about the Digital Vibes scandal.

Ramaphosa said that Mkhize was “cooperating fully”.

With a step-aside standoff within his own party, the start of a massive vaccine rollout and a looming third wave of the pandemic, the scandal embroiling his Health minister could not have come at a worse time for Cyril Ramaphosa.

"These are serious and disturbing allegations and it is, therefore, essential that they be thoroughly investigated by the SIU and any other appropriate authority, that these investigations be finalised without delay and that the due legal process is followed.

"I had a discussion with the minister and he is cooperating fully and completely on this matter."

Ramaphosa said that the process must take its course, after which he would know what needed to be done.

"And what I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this matter, and there is full cooperation from the minister."

