KZN man sentenced to 2 life terms for repeatedly raping his two daughters

During the trial on Wednesday, the court heard that the man - who has a speech and hearing impairment - raped his older daughter from the time she was five years old until she was 15 and raped his six-year-old daughter on different occasions.

DURBAN - The Ntuzuma Regional Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man from Inanda to two life terms for the repeated rape of his two daughters.

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughters.

The Ntuzuma Regional Court has established that the 44-year-old father sexually violated his daughters at night in the family home, which he shared with his wife and their two other children.

This was unbeknown to his spouse who also has a hearing and speech impairment.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said both children were initially afraid to report the matter, but this all changed in January 2019.

“Whilst the six-year-old child was playing with her friend, she mentioned what her father was doing to her. The conversation was overheard by an adult neighbour. The matter was reported to the community leader and a case was opened.”

Kara said it was at this stage that the older daughter detailed the encounters with her father.

The NPA has welcomed the successful prosecution, which was achieved despite constant denials by the rapist throughout the court proceedings.

