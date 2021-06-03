'I apologise, we are working on this': De Ruyter on SA's load shedding woes

The power utility has implemented stage two load shedding this week until Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has publicly expressed regret for the difficulties that load shedding has put South Africans through of late.

The power utility has implemented stage two load shedding this week until Friday, while unscheduled power cuts have made the situation worse as power in many parts of the country regularly does not return at the end of each scheduled cut.

Speaking to 702's Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said that load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was being caused by a number of issues including a lack of regular maintenance and ailing infrastructure dating back to the apartheid years.

"Structurally, we need more capacity on the grid. During his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa said in February this year that we need an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts of additional generation capacity to be added to the grid and the DMR and IPP office are conducting various programmes to enable that new capacity to be added to the grid as soon as possible

"We simply cannot perform miracles overnight. So, I apologise to the nation for the hardship that we continue to inflict as a result of load shedding, but bear with us, we are working on this..."

Listen to the audio below for more.

