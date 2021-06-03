GotG: Govt protocol slowing down service delivery to needy communities

The humanitarian organisation has stepped into the leadership vacuum to help the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child facilities cope with limited supplies of water.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid a dire water crisis gripping parts of Johannesburg affecting two public hospitals, the Gift of the Givers is warning that government protocol is slowing down service delivery to communities when they need it most.

The Gauteng Health Department has provided the hospitals with some water tankers but the measure did not go far enough.

The water shortage was due to a power failure at the Eikenhof substation affecting the inflow of water into the system.

Just a few hours after hearing about the dire situation facing the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, NGO Gift of the Givers stepped in with a solution.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman explained why the private entity was getting involved with immediate and lasting solutions.

"All walls are bypassed. We don't go to 15 different bodies, except if government acts urgently and this is what is necessary, here's the budget for it, no need for candor."

The NGOs team was spending another day at Rahima Moosa drilling a borehole.

It was also assessing the Helen Joseph Hospital to determine if that facility was also a contender for ground supply.

Sooliman said that even if the water shortage was resolved, the boreholes would serve as a backup plan to avoid a future crisis.

"You'll keep it for an emergency. You don't destroy it, just shut it down, close it, keep it safe."

As a humanitarian organisation, the Gift of the Givers was paying for these projects from its own pocket and from cash donations.

