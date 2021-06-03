Lasting solution: Gift of the Givers drills groundwater at Rahima Moosa Hospital

The hospital and surrounding communities have had little water following problems in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organization the Gift of the Givers has responded to the plight of patients and staff at the Rahima Moosa Hospital in Coronationville who have been left without water for weeks.

The limited supply was caused by a power failure at Rand Water’s Eikenhof substation, affecting the inflow of water into the system.

While the Gauteng Department of Health has provided the hospital with some water tankers, this has not gone far enough.

In response to the crippling water cuts, the organisation has not only donated bottled water and portable toilets but it’s also found a lasting solution by sourcing and drilling groundwater for the community.

The sound of a drilling rig can be heard at the back of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in just a few minutes of drilling and gouging water gushes out from the borehole.

What has taken government and the municipality years to do, has taken the humanitarian organisation two days.

Head of the drilling team Martyn Landmann said they had managed to yield at least 18,000 litres of water per hour.

“We got our first water strike in about 58 metres and second water strike at about 64 metres and at 84 metres, we got our third water strike. So, at this moment, we are about 140 metres deep and won’t be drilling a second borehole because this one is already successful.”

Landmann said the plan was for a borehole to pump water directly into the hospital infrastructure, while taps would be set up outside the facility for the community once the water had been tested and approved for human consumption.

“If we as a community can take water closer to people, that will be fantastic.”

The organisation has met with officials on Thursday to determine if the Helen Joseph Hospital could also benefit from ground supply to avoid a future crisis.

