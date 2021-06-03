Eskom board worried over 'wild' claims by employees charged with ill-discipline

This followed the exoneration of the power utility’s group chief executive, Andre de Ruyter, by an independent investigation, which found that he was not guilty of racism, among other allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eskom board said that it was concerned that employees who were charged with ill-discipline and poor performance had a tendency of then going on to make “wild and baseless” claims against the parastatal in public.

The report compiled by Advocate Ishmael Semenya has closed a disturbing chapter at Eskom, given the sensitivity of racism allegations in the country.

In a statement, the Eskom board explained that Semenya also pointed that the source of the allegations, ex-procurement officer Solly Tshitangano must have known that the nature of the claims would impair De Ruyter’s dignity and harm Eskom’s financial status.

He also said that the racism allegations were wrong, false baseless lacking any substantiation, yet Tshitangano did not publicly deny them.

Ironically, the former procurement officer was fired after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of poor performance.

The investigation also found no substantiation of poor governance and irregular recruitment processes, while the claim that procurement processes were found to be without merit.

