Eskom announces deal with City of Ekurhuleni to implement load shedding

The utility said that an agreement was necessary because the municipality had continously failed to implement rolling blackouts in its areas of supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday announced that it had reached a deal with the City of Ekurhuleni over load shedding.

The utility said that an agreement was necessary because the municipality had continuously failed to implement rolling blackouts in its areas of supply.

It said that it had worked out an arrangement that would see the city turning off power in Ekurhuleni's area of supply.

The city has also undertaken to communicate this arrangement with its customers and to publish revised load shedding schedules.

#EskomGauteng #MediaStatement



ESKOM AND THE CITY OF EKURHULENI REACH AN AGREEMENT ON THE

IMPLEMENTATION OF LOADSHEDDING ON BEHALF OF THE MUNICIPALITY pic.twitter.com/ffik7Ourn7 Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 3, 2021

At the same time, the Freedom Front Plus has asked the Ekurhuleni metro to urgently provide clarity on what appeared to be unannounced power outages that lasted longer than Eskom's scheduled load shedding.

The party said that it had approached Mayor Mzandile Masina's office but no explanation had been given and no announcements or notifications had been sent out to residents.

As a result, the FF Plus said that it had approached the Gauteng Cooperative Governance Department to get answers on behalf of thousands of frustrated tax-paying residents.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.