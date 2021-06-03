Dutywa man (22) handed 20-year jail term for murdering ex-girlfriend (19)

Viwe Rulumeni was convicted after pleading guilty to choking and stabbing Asithandile Zozo near her Dutywa home in the Eastern Cape on 17 August.

CAPE TOWN - In yet another femicide, a 22-year-old man has been handed a 20-year jail term for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Viwe Rulumeni was convicted after pleading guilty to choking and stabbing Asithandile Zozo near her Dutywa home in the Eastern Cape on 17 August last year.

He was sentenced in Butterworth Regional Court on Wednesday.

Rulumeni committed the murder in full view of several people, including the deceased’s younger siblings.

In his plea explanation, he admits he could not accept that Zozo had ended their romantic relationship.

On the day of the murder, he went to the Wits student's home, because she was ignoring his attempts to talk to her.

He forcefully took the 19-year-old to an open field where he stabbed her several times until the knife he was using broke.

Rulumeni then took a poisonous substance to take his own life, but he was taken to hospital and recovered.

The National Prosecuting Authority said in a social worker's report, Rulumeni claimed he was abandoned when he grew up and was motivated by jealousy because Zozo had progressed to university while his life seemed to have stagnated after passing matric.

