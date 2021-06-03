Delft CPF calls for additional resources to help tackle gangsterism

At the start of the week, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Delft.

CAPE TOWN - The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) has called for additional resources to be allocated to the area in a bid to tackle gangsterism.

The CPF's Charles George on Thursday said the area was volatile: “As you know, Delft only has one police station and the community is growing day by day. We need to bring all the stakeholders around the table because it’s our problem now and this is an environment that are our kids are growing up in.”

Another child was shot and wounded this week; while police initially said the boy was 14-years-old, according to the CPF, he's only four-years-old. Two suspects have been arrested.

“The two suspects were out on bail for another murder case. Maybe the justice system should also come to the party,” George said.

These are just two of a spate of shootings in recent weeks in the gang-infested suburb.

Delft is one of several Cape Town communities where gangsters terrorise residents through gun battles, which often see innocent adults and kids being caught in crossfires.

