DA’s Hill-Lewis: SA is a kleptocratic state failing to recover economy

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow finance minister Geordin Hill-Lewis said South Africa's reform agenda was stuck in the mud and that the country had failed to get on the road to economic recovery with zero progress on the plans it laid out in this regard.

Hill-Lewis, who was speaking at the Black Business Council's 2021 Summit on Thursday morning, said almost everyone in the country agreed on areas that required reform but that this had been hampered by slow progress.

Political parties have been sharing their views on what they believe needs to happen in order to get South Africa's economy back on its feet.

Their conversation follows dim unemployment figures, which show youth unemployment has risen to a staggering 74%.

Hill-Lewis said even simple tasks such as keeping the lights on was not happening: “Let’s be honest with ourselves: South Africa is increasingly looking exactly like every other thinly-veiled kleptocratic state where the purpose of the government is no longer to help society prevail or achieve human development but facilitate mass wealth extraction for the politically connected elite.”

