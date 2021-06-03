DA lays criminal complaint against Mkhize over irregular Digital Vibes contract

The charges relate to a R150 million contract awarded to Digital Vibes for a COVID-19 communications campaign.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid a criminal complaint against Health Minister Zweli Mhkize and the department's director-general.

The Daily Maverick has reported the company bought a Land Cruiser for Mkhize's son, transferred money to his son's company and also paid for maintenance work at the minister's property in Johannesburg.

Mkhize said that he had no knowledge of the company or the procurement process amid claims that Digital Vibes was owned by close associates.

#ZweliMkhize The DA will lay a criminal charge against the minister for his alleged involvement in the #DigitalVibes tender.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has also found that the contract was irregular and it's investigating further.

Now, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube has laid a criminal complaint at the Cape Town central police station.

“We have laid criminal charges because we are of the view that there is evidence that has been mounting over the past several weeks. That suggests that the minister may have improperly signed off on a contract to Digital Vibes. The company that is run by a close associate of his to the tune of R150 million.”

The president said that he'd addressed the matter with the minister and was awaiting a report from the SIU.

