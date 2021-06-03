Cloete: WC likely to enter COVID third wave next week or week after

The provincial Department of Health said over the last four weeks, cases had been increasing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is likely to experience a third wave of COVID-19 infections by next week or the week after.

The provincial Department of Health said over the last four weeks, cases had been increasing. Cape Town cases have risen by 28% and in rural areas by 26%.

The province's head of health Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday said in the last six days, there was over 20% increase in COVID cases.

On average, the province is seeing 320 new infections a day and 40 admissions each day.

He added the Western Cape was in a resurgence but just short of entering a third wave.

“We are entering a third wave probably next week or the week after.”

Cloete said over 850 people were in hospital in public and private facilities. He added the department would be scaling up the health platform in preparation for the third wave.

“Preparations for a third wave are in full swing and we have trigger points to respond to the wave. We are calling on the whole of government and society to help us flatten the third wave.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.