Cancellation of mid-year matric exam won't impact pupils that badly - Metcalfe

Mid-year exams for matrics have been scrapped this year to give pupils more time to cover the curriculum.

JOHANNESBURG - Education specialist Mary Metcalfe said that the grade 12 class of 2021 was in a much more difficult situation than last year's.

Pupils have lost a lot of learning time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown which has put restrictions on how many can attend class at a time.

Metcalfe said that last year’s grade 11 pupils were hit hard by losing so much of the school year in 2020.

“Grade 11, in terms of the phased opening of schools, after those first couple of months in the first term, they didn't return to school in 2020 until July,” she said.

She added that the move to cancel the mid-year exams would not impact matrics all that badly.

“We mustn't make too much of a meal of this. The main examination process proceeds and schools will proceed with a preparatory process, of which the June exam is one,” said Metcalfe.

