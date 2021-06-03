ANC condemns PAP violence, urges Dirco to act over leadership impasse

The ANC said that the Pan-African Parliament must be a home for all diplomatic communities, warning against member states abusing and assaulting one another.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the Department of International Relations (Dirco) to act following disruptions and an impasse over rotational leadership at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

In a statement, the governing party has expressed dismay and deep concern over what happened at the PAP over the past week.

It said that the PAP must be a home for all diplomatic communities, warning against member states abusing and assaulting one another.

Members of the PPA were calling on the African Union (AU) to intervene after chaos broke out for the third time on Tuesday when it should have been electing a president.

The west and south regions were at odds over the issue of rotational leadership.

The ANC said that there was no scarcity of leadership across the African continent, which was why there should never be disagreements on regional rotation of leaders.

It said that the principle guaranteed good neighbourliness and entrenched the spirit of ubuntu.

In its statement by national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, the governing party said that it could not be that power was only shared among the west, east and central regions on the continent.

It warned that this undermined African unity and meaningful integration of the continent’s parliament.

The ANC also condemned the violence which took place at the PAP over recent days.

Its also asked the International Relations Department to use the necessary channels to challenge this issue.

