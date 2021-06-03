Agape Youth Movement helps young people face COVID challenges

The movement - in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) - hosted a webinar on Thursday discussing the role of youth in the fight against COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Agape Youth Movement said it was working hard to support young people and ensure they were resilient enough to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movement - in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) - hosted a webinar on Thursday discussing the role of youth in the fight against COVID-19.

They looked at the role youth can play in disseminating information around the virus and what young people could do to actively reduce the rate of infection.

This includes going out and assisting elderly people to register to get vaccinated.

The discussion comes as the country marks Youth Month.

Agape Youth Movement managing director Matsetsebale Tleane said: “We work very closely with government, especially the Department of Basic Education to provide an innovative response and support to children who might have been vulnerable during the lockdown season.”

Tleane said they rolled out a series of online dialogues with these children.

“Focusing on raising awareness on some of the psycho-social support systems that might be available to them. As schools are safe places where educators can see that a child is not well, during lockdowns, where are the children?”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.