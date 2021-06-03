64% of NC COVID-19 fatalities are people aged 60 and over - dept

Provincial health bosses said that 1,100 people who contracted the coronavirus had passed on.

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-four percent of COVID-19 fatalities in the Northern Cape were people aged 60 years and older.

Officials were on a drive to boost registrations on the Electronic Vaccine Data System and so far, 27,038 people had registered.

The Northern Cape was one of four provinces that had already entered a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cluster outbreaks at schools, social gatherings and non-adherence to safety measures were key areas of concern.

Acting Head of Health, Riaan Strydom, said that the phase 2 vaccination drive would be expanded to include all five regions in the province from next week.

"Seventy-nine percent of those that have passed away, unfortunately, had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular diseases. I think that's why it is important we complete our 60-year-olds in terms of the vaccination drive."

The province has a target to vaccinate 118,000 people over 60 years.

Premier Zamani Saul stressed the benefits of getting a COVID-19 jab.

"By getting vaccinated you are protecting yourself and those around you. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must still take precautions such as wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, washing or sanitising their hands."

Eleven schools in the province were still closed as part of measures to rein in infection numbers.

