Your June Netflix guide: ‘Vikings’ S6 finally drops, ‘Jiva!’ steps up on screens

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's dance movie _Jiva! _is expected to hit Netflix this month, while new seasons of series such as Vikings and Workin' Moms will also grace your screens. On the movie front, you can expect the likes of Stake Girl and The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement.

Here's some of the content you can look forward to this month:

Dancing Queens - 6/3/2021

The story centres around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she's talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club's star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quinones) accidentally discovers Dylan's talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she's a girl - and it's a drag show. However, where there's a will, there's a way.

Trippin' with the Kandasamys - 6/4/2021

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples' getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

Vikings: Season 6 - 6/5/2021

The sixth and final season of the historical drama television series premiered on December 4, 2019, on History in Canada. The season focuses on King Bjorn's reign over Kattegat, Ivar's adventures in Rus' and Wessex, and Ubbe's expeditions to Iceland and North America (Greenland and Canada).

Skater Girl - 6/11/2021

When a teen in rural India discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding, she faces a rough road as she follows her dream to compete.

Workin' Moms: Season 5 - 6/15/2021

Four new moms juggle separation, dating, working and raising kids in the fifth season of this wince-inducing comedy.

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind - 6/15/2021

Choose your own meditation, wind-down exercise and sleep story via this interactive portal presented in association with Headspace Studios.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 - 6/23/2021

A new season brings more gorgeous singles together in paradise to see who can give up sex to win the $100,000 grand prize.

_The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement _- 6/28/2021

While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain’s soul.

Prime Time - 6/30/2021

On New Year’s Eve 1999, an armed man enters a TV studio during a broadcast, takes the host hostage and makes one demand: to give a message live on air.

Jiva! - Coming soon

A street dancer juggling a dead-end job, family duties and a rocky love life realises her moves are her ticket out of her working-class Durban township.

