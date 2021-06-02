Go

Weather Watch: Warm Thursday for Durban, partly cloudy day for CT

Johannesburg can also expect some warmer conditions during the week.

JOHANNESBURG - With no rain expected for Thursday, most parts of Gauteng can expert fairly warm weather conditions.

GAUTENG:
While Joburg will drop to an overnight low of 5°C, temperatures will peak at highs of 24°C. Pretoria can expect temperatures to peak slightly higher at 25°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Some warm weather can be expected throughout KZN on Thursday. Durban’s temperatures will peak at 26°C while Richard’s Bay can expect a high of 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town’s temperatures will peak at 19°C while a partly cloudy George will see a high of 20°C.

