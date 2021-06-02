WC Health Dept recommends winter initiation season be postponed due to COVID-19

Spokesperson Stacy McLean said that the province was experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and that the Health Department issued an advisory recommending a postponement until the end of the third wave in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health Department has recommended that the winter initiation season be postponed as the country moves to alert level 2.

The winter initiation season was set to begin on Tuesday after a decision was made under level 1 by provincial cabinet to lift the suspension on initiation practices.

The Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport Department said that they understood the increasing frustration due to the delays in initiation practices in the province but a collaborative approach and the cooperation of communities were essential in containing the spread of the virus.

She said that the department would submit its adjusted initiation plan to national government for approval.

"We remain committed to our proactive approach as the department continues to equip cultural practitioners and members of initiation forums with the necessary training to be ready to resume the sacred practice of initiation as soon as it is approved by the national Department of Cogta after consultation with the national Department of Health."

