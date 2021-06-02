The Presidency is the centre of coordination, oversight and supervision across all spheres of government.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is presenting the Presidency’s budget vote for 2021/22, which will underscore national priorities and the key programmes for the Presidency as the apex of government.

The Presidency is the centre of coordination, oversight and supervision across all spheres of government. The Presidency offers support to the president and deputy president in executing their responsibilities to defend, respect and uphold the Constitution and implement government’s Programme of Action.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa tables Presidency's budget vote

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.