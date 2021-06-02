Tannie Evita urges elderly to register for COVID-19 jabs

The well-known comedian, satirist and social activist travelled from Darling on Tuesday to receive her Pfizer shot.

CAPE TOWN - Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has called on elderly residents to register for their COVID-19 jabs.

Western Cape Health authorities used this opportunity to help convince those residing in small towns not to be apprehensive when it comes to getting inoculated.

"I was so nervous and then my little grandchildren said to me: 'Gogo, don't be scared. Lead by example. The future depends on the fact that you have been vaccinated because otherwise, you are not going to be able to enjoy your life freely because people will be scared that you might be spreading the virus.'"

#COVID19SA The event at the Wesbank Community Hall marks the opening of the first public vaccination site in the Swartland sub-district. Tannie Evita is calling on all those who are eligible to register and get the jab. LP pic.twitter.com/wKCoOtC1db EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2021

She also addressed the slow rollout of government's vaccination drive.

"I do have a message for government. We have only managed to vaccinate 0.8% of all South Africans. Where is the sense of urgency? We are not getting on with it. We need to save lives, to get vaccines into arms and to do it as fast as possible."

Premier Alan Winde thanked the popular performer for leading by example.

"I really am grateful that Tannie Evita has come out and also shown that people must get their vaccines, it's safe and they have to do so. We all have to do it so that we can get to our herd immunity and I want to say thank you very much to her."

