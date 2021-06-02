Suspect killed in PMB shootout a gang leader & awaiting trial prisoner - Cele

The suspect had been on the run since April after escaping from a police van that was en route to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that one of the seven suspects killed during a clash with law enforcement officers in a Pietermaritzburg suburb on Tuesday, was a notorious gang leader and an awaiting trial prisoner.

The man could not be named at the moment as his family had not yet been informed of his death. Four other suspected criminals were also killed, along with two young women.

The fatal shootout occurred in the Scottsville area during an intelligence-driven operation where police raided a house that five men and two women were occupying.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said this was a concerning spike in violent crimes in the area.

“We have about seven dead bodies. Five boys have been notorious, and very, very brutal to the people out there, and two girls. Whether those girls were willingly there or taken, the investigation will tell us what next,” the minister said.

Cele said that a broader probe into the gang would continue.

“We will be working on the syndicate that has been terrorising people, but people have been terrorised, you know," said Cele.

The minister said that preliminary findings revealed that the main accused was a dangerous suspect who was being investigated for various crimes including rape, murder and robbery.

