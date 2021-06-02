Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages

Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply.

"Load shedding scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday night came on at approximately 8:20pm for 10 minutes and it’s been off since then. And we are getting no response,” a resident from Blairgowrie complained.

Another resident from Fairlands said that she hadn’t had water since Tuesday.

“We ran out of water yesterday at six o'clock, pressure was low the day before. Yesterday at 12 o'clock they said the valves have been fixed, everything is fine,” she said.

According to Rand Water, there's been vandalism on a valve situated on a bulk water supply line feeding the Corriemore and Fairlands reservoirs. They said that repairs on the reservoirs are ongoing.

Meanwhile, City Power has apologised to residents of Randburg and the surrounding areas following a power outage in the area.

“It’s because Eskom requested an emergency isolation due to low oil on the 88KV cable that supplies our 11KV and the 6.6KV lines. So, this started last night,” said Rand Water spokesperson Isaac Mangena, who explained the cause of the outage.

