Solidarity accuses Sisulu of lying over deployment of Cuban engineers in SA

Government earlier this year welcomed the group from Cuba to help improve South Africa's water infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity said that it would lay a complaint against Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu after she appointed more than 20 Cuban engineers.

The union was seeking clarity on the agreement and has turned to the Public Protector to assist.

It has accused Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu of lying to the public and not being transparent when government contracted the Cuban engineers.

The union said there were enough engineers in the country and that the department failed to look after its own workers.

CEO Dirk Herman said: "Solidarity can also confirm that the Cubans do not meet the SA requirements for registration and licensing. We can also reveal that the taxpayer will probably pay R75 million for this project and not R65 million."

Aside from laying a complaint with the Public Protector, the union will also return to court later this month.

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Minister Department has accused the union of being bitter and xenophobic.

