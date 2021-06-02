Senior DA member, 2 others arrested in connection with Stellenbosch murder

Cameron Mcako was shot and killed at his tavern in Kayamandi in November 2021.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects, including a senior DA member, have been arrested in connection with a murder in Stellenbosch.

Cameron Mcako, aged 56, was shot and killed at his tavern in Kayamandi almost two years ago.

The DA has told Eyewitness News that it noted the arrest of its Stellenbosch deputy mayor.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The investigation resulted in the arrest of three suspects in a shooting that is believed to be politically motivated. Mcaku was short at his tavern at Kayamandi on 1 November 2019.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.