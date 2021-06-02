SA to endure stage 2 load shedding from 10am today to Friday night

Eskom said that it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to put up with stage two load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until Friday night.

Eskom said that it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.

The utility said that it had used emergency generation reserves extensively over the past few days while trying to keep the lights on during the day.

Now, it said that teams were working to replenish reserves and return generation units to service.

In the meantime, it was asking South Africans to reduce their electricity consumption in the middle of the current cold front.

