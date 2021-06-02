Ramaphosa comes under fire in Parly over corruption scandal implicating Mkhize

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have accused him of failing to show leadership and breaking promises.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under opposition fire in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa’s also been challenged over the scandal contract engulfing Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Parties have debated the Presidency’s budget in the National Assembly.

The DA’s Dean MacPherson said Ramaphosa offered the country hope when he came into office but had since broken the promises he made on job creation and economic growth among others.

“In truth, you have led us down a path to nowhere,” one MacPherson said.

MacPherson challenged Ramaphosa over the scandal swirling around Mkhize: “Mr President, I have one simple question, which you simply cannot get away from in this debate: Are you comfortable with having a health minister who is accused, along with his family, of benefiting from an irregular Digital Vibes worth R150 million. Yes or no?”

EFF leader Julius Malema also tackled Ramaphosa about Mkhize, saying: “The minister you have appointed is alleged to be looting money through unnecessary public relations while nurses and doctors do not have access to the vaccine.”

Malema accused Ramaphosa of not believing in the expropriation of land without compensation, insisting the only way forward was for the state to take custodianship over all land.

