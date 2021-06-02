Professional Footballers' Association’s awards nominations announced

League champions City dominate the nominations for the senior award, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias in contention.

JOHANNESBURG - Man City midfielder Phil Foden has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association’s men's players' player of the year and young player of the year awards.

United's Bruno Fernandes and Spurs’ Harry Kane complete the shortlist.

Three players each from Chelsea and Manchester City are on the shortlist for the women's players' player of the year award.

League champions Chelsea are represented by Sam Kerr, Ann-Katrin Berger and Fran Kirby, while City’s trio is made up of Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday.