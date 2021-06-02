Premier Saul: 27,000 NC residents eligible for jabs have registered

Provincial government officials gave an update on their response to the pandemic earlier on Wednesday, urging more people to register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS).

CAPE TOWN - Around 23% of people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Northern Cape have so far registered for the jab.

Over 15,600 vaccine shots have been administered in the province.

The province targets vaccinating 118,000 people who are 60-years-old and older.

It's so far managed to inoculate 6,026 since the phase 2 rollout was introduced.

Premier Zamani Saul said that just over 27,000 people in this cohort had registered on the EVDS system.

“We are calling on communities to assist, educate and encourage their families, colleagues and friends to register for the vaccination.”

So far, 9,640 healthcare workers sat down to receive a COVID-19 jab.

Additional vaccination sites will be opened up in Springbok, Calvinia and De Aar from next week.

