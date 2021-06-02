Parly can't continue paying for benefits of ex-Cabinet members - Modise

Among the perks of being an ex-Cabinet minister were the free flights and contributions to medical aid. National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise did not specify whether this included former presidents and deputy presidents.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament can no longer carry the burden of paying for benefits due to former Cabinet members.

That’s according to National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise.

She said that while Parliament currently footed the bill, it could no longer continue to do so.

Modise was speaking during the debate on Parliament's R2.6 billion budget on Tuesday.

Among the perks of being an ex-Cabinet minister were the free flights and contributions to medical aid. But Modise said that this could not go on.

"We are engaging the former members of the executive on their continued benefits. The reason we do that, is that budget for former ministers comes from the budget of Parliament and we cannot continue to do it."

Modise did not specify whether this included former presidents and deputy presidents.

She said that Parliament also wanted provincial legislatures to take over paying medical aid contributions for former members (MPLs).

"In case members do not know, a member of the legislature who has never set foot in this House, when they retire, and continue with Parmed, this House carries the bill."

Modise said that Parliament’s budget for this year was cut by R256 million and that it faced further cuts, totaling R634 million, over the following two years.

