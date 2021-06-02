PAP chaos impacting negatively on AU, warns commission chair Mahamat

On Tuesday, clerk Vipya Harawa announced that he was suspending the session after three days of failed attempts to hold elections of office-bearers.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can confirm that African Union Commission chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has issued a written warning that the chaos at the Pan-African Parliament was impacting negatively on the AU.

The letter appeared to have empowered the clerk of that parliament to suspend the chaotic sitting of the House in Midrand.

MPs from the north and south regions, including South Africa, were demanding that the House use the rotation principle to elect AU chairpersons.

But the east and west regions, which have both occupied the position of president, including the incumbent, were refusing.

Amid the chaos, some MPs appeared to already know about the position of AU Commission chair, Mahamat.

In his letter, he warned that the process was sending a very negative image of the parliament and the AU as a whole.

He advised that all activities of the parliament should be suspended for a month.

He repeated that while the parliament had the power to decide, he believed that putting proceedings on ice was the wisest course of action.

"We are accordingly suspending the session to give you time to cool down and at an appropriate time, we can come back when tempers are calmer and we can proceed. This session is suspended."

So, clerk Harawa announced that the sitting was suspended to a date yet to be decided and announced in order to allow members time to cool off.

