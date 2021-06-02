Organised labour: Eskom’s decision to file for dispute is a declaration of war

The unions have been in talks with Eskom for weeks with both parties not moving from their demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour at Eskom have described the power utility’s decision to file for a dispute after wage negotiations deadlocked as a “declaration of war”.

Eskom is offering workers a conditional 1.5% wage hike and they want 15%.

Eskom said the demands by members of the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity were unaffordable.

Its decision to declare a dispute makes way for an arbitration process where a CCMA commissioner will intervene to try to break the deadlock.

Such a process ordinarily requires both sides to compromise on their offers and demands.

Should these efforts fail, unions could call a strike.

NUM energy sector coordinator Khangela Baloyi said: “What we saw from the beginning is that they wanted to collapse this meeting and negotiations. But now we need to inform everyone that we are back to our demand of 15% and all other elements with it.”

Eskom said it declared a dispute as the parties had failed to reach an agreement.

